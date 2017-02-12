‘Love Notes’ in Honor of Valentine’s Day

Sunday, February 12, 2017
Duo Cantabile today performed “Love Notes” with piano and violin duets in honor of Valentine’s Day at the Westport Library. The program featured music, songs and stories of Frederic Chopin, Clara Schumann, Cesar Franck and George Gershwin performed by award-winning young artists Eric Siepkes and Akiko Kobayashi. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
Posted 02/12/17 at 04:20 PM
