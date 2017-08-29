Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Slice of Saugatuck Festival, Westport, CT September 9, 2-5pm
Westport Country Playhouse presents APPROPRIATE, August 15-September 2
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Tuesday, August 29, 2017

Longshore Women Golfers Out in Force

WestportNow.com Image
The Longshore Women’s Golf Association (LWGA) held its Caryl Beatus Member Tournament today at Longshore Club Park despite not the best weather, cloudy and cool. The tournament is named in honor of Caryl Beatus (c., black and white stripes), one of its longest serving members. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contrbuted photo

       Share

Posted 08/29/17 at 04:45 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy