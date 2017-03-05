Longshore Ice Rink Wrapping Up Season

Sunday, March 05, 2017
With spring two weeks away, Tony Lantier, manager of the P.A.L. ice rink at Longshore Park, operates the Zamboni today on the final day of the season. “The mild weather over the last two weeks killed us,” he said, referring to slower revenues due to smaller crowds and closures because of melting ice. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 03/05/17 at 01:07 PM
