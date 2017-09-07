Longshore Bunker Improvement Project to Begin Tuesday

Thursday, September 07, 2017
Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Fava announced today that the construction phase of the Bunker Improvement project at Longshore Golf Course will begin Tuesday.
The project consists of the redesign, elimination and addition of bunkers for improved playability and maintenance, installation of bunker liners, and the installation of new sand. Construction by Turco Golf, Inc. will take place Mondays through Fridays. The project is expected to be completed in early June.
“We are very excited to be starting this long awaited project,” said Fava.
“Although we will be working closely with Turco Golf Inc. and our architect, Doug Smith of Golf Design Unlimited, to minimize the impact to our golfers, we will be providing discounted weekday greens fees while weekday construction is taking place. Weekend and holiday rates remain the same.”
For discount information and project updates, visit http://www.longshoregolfcourse.com.
Posted 09/07/17 at 02:09 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Malloy Would Ease Cost Shift Onto Towns by Nearly $775M
Previous entry: Car Seat Safety Day at Westport PD
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East