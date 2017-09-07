Longshore Bunker Improvement Project to Begin Tuesday

Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Fava announced today that the construction phase of the Bunker Improvement project at Longshore Golf Course will begin Tuesday.

The project consists of the redesign, elimination and addition of bunkers for improved playability and maintenance, installation of bunker liners, and the installation of new sand. Construction by Turco Golf, Inc. will take place Mondays through Fridays. The project is expected to be completed in early June.

“We are very excited to be starting this long awaited project,” said Fava.

“Although we will be working closely with Turco Golf Inc. and our architect, Doug Smith of Golf Design Unlimited, to minimize the impact to our golfers, we will be providing discounted weekday greens fees while weekday construction is taking place. Weekend and holiday rates remain the same.”

For discount information and project updates, visit http://www.longshoregolfcourse.com.