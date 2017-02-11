Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Saturday, February 11, 2017

Long Lots Principal on ‘Paid Administrative Leave’

WestportNow.com Image
Jeffrey Golubchick welcomed students back to school in September. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

Long Lots Elementary School Principal Jeffrey M. Golubchick has been placed on “paid administrative leave without prejudice,” according to Superintendent of Schools Colleen Palmer.

In an email to parents on Friday, Palmer did not give an explanation for the action involving Golubchick, 36, who has been principal since July 1, 2015. He earlier served as assistant principal at Saugatuck Elementary.

“Within the new few school days, the district will have designated an interim principal for the school while Mr. Golubchick is on leave,” Palmer said.

A Long Lots parent who asked to remain anonymous said Palmer’s “zero explanation to the community … has made many of the parents up in arms.”

The parent said Golubchick was present Wednesday but after the snow day on Thursday, he was not present when school resumed Friday.

Palmer was not available today for comment as school offices are closed on weekends.

Palmer, who took over last July 1, from Elliott Landon, said in the email that parents will have several opportunities to meet the interim principal.

WestportNow.com Image
Jeffrey Golubchick: previously served as Saugatuck assistant principal. Contributed photo

Meanwhile, she said Julie Droller, director of elementary education, and assistant Long Lots principals Megan Clarke and Molly Farrell “will continue their dedicated work to support the effective operations of the school.”

Palmer concluded her email by saying: “If and when we have further updates regarding the leave of Mr. Golubchick, we will update you.

“However, in the meantime, our Westport team will ensure that Long Lots Elementary School does not miss a beat and every school day is productive and full of joy for your child.”

Prior to joining Saugatuck, Golubchick, a native New Yorker, had been director of elementary humanities at North Shore Schools in Sea Cliff, N.Y. and assistant principal at P.S. 29 in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, N.Y., according to a school announcement upon his appointment at Long Lots.

He began his career as a teacher in a student-diverse elementary school in New York City, it said.

His educational background includes a BFA in printmaking and a BA in scenography from Washington University in St. Louis, Mo; an MFA in theater arts from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh; an MA in education from Hunter College in New York City; and, an MA in educational leadership from Brooklyn (N.Y.) College.

Landon said: “Mr. Golubchick will bring to Long Lots a strategic vision that is consistent with our efforts to build a strong student community that is proficient with the essential 21st century capacities of critical thinking, creativity, communication, and global thinking within the framework of civic, social and ethical behaviors.”

Posted 02/11/17 at 05:29 PM



InfoPulse LLC