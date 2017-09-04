Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Westport Rotary Club's Annual Lobster Fest will be held Saturday September 16, 2017
Slice of Saugatuck Festival, Westport, CT September 9, 2-5pm
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Monday, September 04, 2017

Long Lines at Joey’s

WestportNow.com Image
There were long lines at Joey’s By the Shore at Westport’s Compo Beach today as Labor Day crowds enjoyed the unofficial last day of summer. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 09/04/17 at 03:40 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy