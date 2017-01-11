Lois H. Roehr, 84

Lois H. Roehr, a longtime resident of Westport and Weston, died in September. She was 84.



Lois H. Roehr: longtime Westporter. Contributed photo : longtime Westporter.

Born in New York, she grew up in St. Albans and studied at Queens College CUNY, majoring in Latin American studies. After graduation, she worked at the Benrus Watch Company in Manhattan while pursuing a Master’s degree.

She met her husband at a New Year’s party. They eloped sixth months later. They moved to Westport in the late 1960s and to Weston in the 90s.

She s tutored students for the English SAT, taught Spanish to adults and children, and worked as a freelance editor and translator. She also substituted in the Westport public schools.

She earned a certificate from the New York School of Interior Design and later worked as travel director for the Discovery Museum in Bridgeport. During years she was a volunteer for a women’s crisis center.

Raised with an international mindset, she encouraged cultural exchange and often hosted foreigners through the United Nations. She also housed students from the Spanish Heritage organization.

A lifelong bibliophile and loyal patron of the Westport Country Playhouse, she remained an avid reader and student of languages into her 80s. She was a loving and devoted friend, daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Henry of Weston; a daughter Karen and granddaughter Natalia; a son Robert of Weston; a sister Lynne of Australia; nieces, nephews, many cousins and numerous friends in many countries.

A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Her family encourages an act of kindness.