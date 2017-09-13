LobsterFest Production Line



Westport Rotary Club members today formed a production line to assemble 1,500 packages of forks and knives for guests at the sixth annual LobsterFest fundraiser on Saturday at Compo Beach. The 3 to 7 p.m. event, which is usually sold out, goes on rain or shine. Tickets must be purchased in advance. They are available from any Rotary Club member, at Joey’s By the Shore, and online HERE. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

