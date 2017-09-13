Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Tuesday, September 12, 2017

LobsterFest Production Line

WestportNow.com Image
Westport Rotary Club members today formed a production line to assemble 1,500 packages of forks and knives for guests at the sixth annual LobsterFest fundraiser on Saturday at Compo Beach. The 3 to 7 p.m. event, which is usually sold out, goes on rain or shine. Tickets must be purchased in advance. They are available from any Rotary Club member, at Joey’s By the Shore, and online HERE. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

