Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Little League Registration Deadline March 4

Westport Little League (WLL) officials today reminded parents that the registration deadline for this spring’s baseball and softball teams is Saturday, March 4.

Costs range from $150 to $300 to sign up for the season, which runs from March 11 through June 15, said David Goldshore, WLL president.

Parents can sign up at www.westportbaseballandsoftball.com.

“Anyone ages 4 through 19 can sign up, even beginners,” says Justin Walters, WLL board member. “Little League has had a very successful partnership with the town for decades now, and we’re all about the community.”

Little League holds a special place for Goldshore who played as a boy with the group.

“I’d like all kids to have what I remember of my Little League experience,” he said.

“I would just recommend to parents that if you’re looking for a fun, developmental baseball and softball experience for your child, the Westport association is committed to delivering on that,” Goldshore added.

