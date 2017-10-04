Lithia Prezkop, 96

Lithia Marie Tadduni Prezkop, a 57-year Westport resident, died Sept. 20. She was 96.



Lithia Prezkop: longtime Westporter. Contributed photo longtime Westporter.

She was the wife of 54 years of the late Michael Prezkop.

She was born in New York City on Sept. 7, 1921 to Pauline (Ascenzio) and Thomas A. Tadduni.

Her five children — Edward of Vancouver, Washington, Thomas of Newburyport, Massachusetts, and Carole Prescott, Diane (Reed), and Raymond of Westport—and many friends, saw her as a high-energy, wise and deeply-caring woman who loved people, environmental and social justice causes and, above all, family.

Raised with her siblings, parents and grandparents, she attended Hallen, Central High, and Butler Business schools in Bridgeport, moonlighting as her father’s grocery delivery driver from age 12 until graduation.

Meeting Michael in the seventh grade was a charm — they eventually married in 1943, Mike teaching at Stratford High, Lithia working at Remington Arms, lastly as an executive secretary.

Taking a hiatus from her career, she spent the next 65 years as a loving mother, a supportive wife - at home and in Mike’s insurance business - and devotee to their growing extended families.

In 1960, Covelee-On-The-Sound became their new neighborhood, where they raised, sent off into the world, and welcomed home their children.

After their retirement from his insurance business, Lithia and Mike continued to enjoy life even more as empty nesters. They spent time together, traveling, enjoying boundless shoreline activities and their own freshly caught seafood, ice-skating, playing piano/organ and singing, card nights, entertaining with picnics and hosting family reunions.

Lithia, as a widow for two decades, kept busy with gardening, visiting family and friends, hosting parties, attending activities at the Senior Center and serving on her neighborhood board. YMCA and Edge Fitness Silver Sneakers activities became an integral part of her social life — bonus: new gym buddies.

She wore many hats during her lifetime, as three times a godmother, a grandmother, a great-grandmother and sometimes as family matriarch.

She was predeceased by her four siblings, Lithia Tadduni, Tina Malara, Joseph P. Tadduni and Norma Kowalewski and by Michael’s four siblings, Helen Dziejma, Ignatz Przekop, Peter Przekop and Emily Martin.

Surviving beyond her five children are her four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Cousins, too numerous to name, 17 nieces and nephews (one deceased), and 16 great-nieces and great-nephews also remain.

A Catholic Mass will be held on Friday, Oct. 20 at 11 a.m.at Assumption Church, 98 Riverside Ave., followed by a Memorial Celebration of her life at the Westport Unitarian Church, 10 Lyons Plains Road, at 1 p.m.

Appreciated donations in Lithia’s name may be made to Public Broadcasting System (PBS), Norwalk Symphony, Save the Sound, or The Hole-In-The-Wall-Gang Camp.

“We will forever remember your sweet, dimpled smile, generous spirit, and how you touched our lives.”