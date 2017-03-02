Listening to Voices at Coleytown Middle School

Thursday, March 02, 2017
Westport Superintendent of Schools Colleen Palmer was a Coleytown Middle School today and tweeted this picture with the caption: “CMS students enjoy poems and supporting artwork. QR codes link to student voices reading their works.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) @WestportSuper/Twitter.com
Posted 03/02/17 at 05:44 PM
