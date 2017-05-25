Lights Out

Thursday, May 25, 2017
UPDATE Traffic lights at the busy intersection of Post Road East and Roseville Road/Hillspoint Road were out today because of a tree down on Prospect Road, which pulled down power lines. Eversource said repairs would take several hours, according to police who erected temporary stop signs at the intersection. Eversource said 184 Westport homes were without power at 2 p.m., but most were restored about an hour later. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
Posted 05/25/17 at 12:03 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Selectmen Decline to Approve New Signage Contract
Previous entry: Downed Trees Block Roadways, Cause Power Outages
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East