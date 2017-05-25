Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Thursday, May 25, 2017

Lights Out

UPDATE Traffic lights at the busy intersection of Post Road East and Roseville Road/Hillspoint Road were out today because of a tree down on Prospect Road, which pulled down power lines. Eversource said repairs would take several hours, according to police who erected temporary stop signs at the intersection. Eversource said 184 Westport homes were without power at 2 p.m., but most were restored about an hour later. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

