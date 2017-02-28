Lights, Camera, Sew

Tuesday, February 28, 2017
There was a commercial shoot today for Singer Sewing Machine products at the empty storefront at 153-155 Post Road East formerly occupied by Organics Moderne. Randy Herbertson (l), owner of the Westport-based ad agency The Visual Brand (and president of the Downtown Merchants Association) was directing. According to Alyssa DeLucia, project manager, the shoot with seven models and a staff of 20 is part of a Singer national campaign, “It Starts with a Stitch.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
