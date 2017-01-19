Lighting Up at Ghostlight Project at Playhouse



Dozens of persons tonight lit lights at the Westport Country Playhouse as part of the nationwide Ghostlight Project, a shared, ongoing commitment to social justice by the theatrical community. To simulate a collective ghostlight, a theatrical tradition, attendees were requested to bring a light source they lit in unison, When theaters go dark at the end of the night, a ghostlight is turned on, offering visibility and safety for all who might enter. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

