Light Snow, Sub-Freezing Temps Lead to Accidents



Light snow late today, combined with sub-freezing temperatures, contributed to multiple accidents in Westport, including on I-95 (above, looking southbound from the Hales Road overpass) and the Merritt Parkway. The accidents sent many vehicles on to Westport streets looking for ways around the tie-ups. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

