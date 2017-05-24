Library Reception for ‘Signs of Compassion’ Exhibit Set for Friday



Westport Library’s exhibit team paused during installation of Miggs Burroughs’s “Signs of Compassion” photo exhibit, which opens Friday in the Great Hall with a reception from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This will be the last major art exhibit in the library before renovations are completed in 2019, and celebrates the end of Burroughs’ one-year term as artist-in-residence. The exhibit is a tribute to a poem about compassion by Emily Dickinson, expressed word by word in American Sign Language, as portrayed in 30 lenticular (animated) images of members of the community. Pictured (l-r) are Carole Erger-Fass, Sue Kirby, Elizabeth Devoll, Ellen Naftalin, Chris Timmons (curator of library exhibits). Anne Levine, and Burroughs. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

