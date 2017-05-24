Library Reception for ‘Signs of Compassion’ Exhibit Set for Friday

Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Westport Library’s exhibit team paused during installation of Miggs Burroughs’s “Signs of Compassion” photo exhibit, which opens Friday in the Great Hall with a reception from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This will be the last major art exhibit in the library before renovations are completed in 2019, and celebrates the end of Burroughs’ one-year term as artist-in-residence. The exhibit is a tribute to a poem about compassion by Emily Dickinson, expressed word by word in American Sign Language, as portrayed in 30 lenticular (animated) images of members of the community. Pictured (l-r) are Carole Erger-Fass, Sue Kirby, Elizabeth Devoll, Ellen Naftalin, Chris Timmons (curator of library exhibits). Anne Levine, and Burroughs. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
Posted 05/24/17 at 11:04 AM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Westport Woman’s Club Awards Annual Grants
Previous entry: Cocktail Party to Discuss Threats to Long Island Sound, Other Topics
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East