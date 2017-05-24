Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Schedule your CoolSculpting consultation now and say Goodbye to Fat! Westport MediSpa, 203.227.5437, 32 Imperial Avenue, Westport, CT
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Library Reception for ‘Signs of Compassion’ Exhibit Set for Friday

WestportNow.com Image
Westport Library’s exhibit team paused during installation of Miggs Burroughs’s “Signs of Compassion” photo exhibit, which opens Friday in the Great Hall with a reception from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This will be the last major art exhibit in the library before renovations are completed in 2019, and celebrates the end of Burroughs’ one-year term as artist-in-residence. The exhibit is a tribute to a poem about compassion by Emily Dickinson, expressed word by word in American Sign Language, as portrayed in 30 lenticular (animated) images of members of the community. Pictured (l-r) are Carole Erger-Fass, Sue Kirby, Elizabeth Devoll, Ellen Naftalin, Chris Timmons (curator of library exhibits). Anne Levine, and Burroughs. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

       Share

Posted 05/24/17 at 11:04 AM  Permalink