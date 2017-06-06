Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Monday, June 05, 2017

Library Presents BOOKED for the Evening Award to Alan Alda

WestportNow.com Image
Westport Library Executive Director Bill Harmer tonight presented actor, author, director Alan Alda with the library’s BOOKED for the Evening Award. The annual event attracted about 550 persons, all of them subjects during Alda’s remarks of his lessons in improving communications. All attendees received a copy of Alda’s new book, “If I Understood You, Would I Have This Look on My Face?” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Lynn U. Miller for WestportNow.com

