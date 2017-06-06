Library Presents BOOKED for the Evening Award to Alan Alda

Monday, June 05, 2017
Westport Library Executive Director Bill Harmer tonight presented actor, author, director Alan Alda with the library’s BOOKED for the Evening Award. The annual event attracted about 550 persons, all of them subjects during Alda’s remarks of his lessons in improving communications. All attendees received a copy of Alda’s new book, “If I Understood You, Would I Have This Look on My Face?” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Lynn U. Miller for WestportNow.com
