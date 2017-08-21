Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Monday, August 21, 2017

Library Honors Miggs Burroughs

The Westport Library tonight honored Westport artist Miggs Burroughs at a reception in its Great Hall. The event titled “Bravo & Thank You, Miggs!” caps Burroughs’ yearlong artist-in-residence role at the library. Bill Harmer (r), executive director, praised Burroughs as the library’s ambassador to the town. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

