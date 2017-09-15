Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Thursday, September 14, 2017

Library Gets $1 Million Gift From McDonald’s Franchise Owner

Westporter Christian J. Trafez, who made his fortune as owner of McDonald’s franchises in the area, addresses the Westport Libary’s Transformation groundbreaking ceremony tonight after it was announced he and his wife Eva have given $1 million to kick off the community campaign for the project. In recognition of their gift, the library’s new Forum (now the Great Hall) will be named after Trefz. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

