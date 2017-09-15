Library Gets $1 Million Gift From McDonald’s Franchise Owner



Westporter Christian J. Trafez, who made his fortune as owner of McDonald’s franchises in the area, addresses the Westport Libary’s Transformation groundbreaking ceremony tonight after it was announced he and his wife Eva have given $1 million to kick off the community campaign for the project. In recognition of their gift, the library’s new Forum (now the Great Hall) will be named after Trefz. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

