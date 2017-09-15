Library Gets $1 Million Gift From McDonald’s Franchise Owner

Thursday, September 14, 2017
Westporter Christian J. Trafez, who made his fortune as owner of McDonald’s franchises in the area, addresses the Westport Libary’s Transformation groundbreaking ceremony tonight after it was announced he and his wife Eva have given $1 million to kick off the community campaign for the project. In recognition of their gift, the library’s new Forum (now the Great Hall) will be named after Trefz. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
Posted 09/14/17 at 08:15 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Gallery: Library Breaks Ground on Transformation Project
Previous entry: Symbolic Groundbreaking for Library’s Transformation Project
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East