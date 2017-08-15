Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Monday, August 14, 2017

Library Countdown to Transformation Project Underway

The Westport Library leadership and staff, with the help of donor Nancy Beard, today flipped the switch on the Library’s Countdown to Groundbreaking clock in the Library’s Great Hall. The clock is counting down the days until the official Groundbreaking Ceremony on Sept. 14. Beard’s foundation, the Nancy Jones Beard Foundation, provided one of the major gifts to the long-awaited Transformation Project. Pictured (l-r) are Library Executive Director Bill Harmer, Nancy Beard, and Jocelyn Barandiaran, vice president of the Library Board of Trustees. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Richard Frank for WestportNow.com

