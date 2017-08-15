Library Countdown to Transformation Project Underway



The Westport Library leadership and staff, with the help of donor Nancy Beard, today flipped the switch on the Library’s Countdown to Groundbreaking clock in the Library’s Great Hall. The clock is counting down the days until the official Groundbreaking Ceremony on Sept. 14. Beard’s foundation, the Nancy Jones Beard Foundation, provided one of the major gifts to the long-awaited Transformation Project. Pictured (l-r) are Library Executive Director Bill Harmer, Nancy Beard, and Jocelyn Barandiaran, vice president of the Library Board of Trustees. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Richard Frank for WestportNow.com

