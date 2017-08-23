Library Collaborates with WHS to Safeguard Files

The Westport Library announced today it is collaborating with the Westport Historical Society (WHS) to transfer and protect the library’s historical files during its transformation project.



Westport Historical Society volunteers Eve Potts (l) and Marion Morra (r) at work sorting through archival documents and photos in the Westport Library’s collection. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

The 18 to 21 months of construction is set to begin Sept. 14.

Select materials will be moved to the WHS, library officials said, where they will be on long-term loan during the renovation project.

“The library is fortunate to have a wealth of unique records that provide an unparalleled look back into Westport’s history,” said Library Executive Director Bill Harmer.

“We are also fortunate to have a partner that shares our commitment to the culture of our community in the Westport Historical Society.

“Together, we recognize the importance of preserving these files and continuing to make them available to the public during our transformation project,” he added.

Bob Mitchell, WHS board president, said the WHS was “very pleased to be able to assist and partner with the Westport Library in this way.”

“The historical files are a natural adjunct to our own archives,” Mitchell said. “Broadening our resource base in this way ties directly into our strategic plan objective of closer collaboration with our fellow Westport cultural organizations…”

One of the collections on loan is the library’s extensive local history file. It contains newspaper and magazine articles, brochures, reports, manuscripts, and ephemera on town and school development.

There are also articles and background on businesses, arts and social organizations, historic buildings, events, world famous and locally significant residents and more.

Mitchell said after the files are relocated, they will be accessible to the public.

In addition, library officials said they will move picture file collections offsite for temporary storage.

The collection contains clippings actively used by locally based commercial illustrators and artists associated with the former Famous Artists School as visual references and models of subjects needed for assignments.