Letters: Westporters Speak Out on Proposed Coyote Ordinance

To the Editor:

As a Westport voter, I take pride that we ban hunting and trapping. We are the only town in Connecticut that does, due to special statutory authority granted many years ago.

Other towns should be able to ban hunting trapping if they so choose. I was happy to hear that this year, for the first time, a bill was introduced that would allow municipalities to ban trapping.

The bill, proposed by a Fairfield County Representative, the Honorable Fred Camillo, was blocked from even having a public hearing by DEEP, and now DEEP is working hard right here in Westport to try to overturn our community’s long-standing ban on trapping.

The head of DEEP’s trapping program even showed up at our last ordinance committee meeting (in his DEEP uniform), despite the fact that this meeting provided no opportunity for his input.

As a taxpayer, I am angry that DEEP continues to aggressively promote lethal responses to conflicts with wildlife (like trapping), and this needs to stop now.

It’s time that DEEP begin serving the overwhelming majority of people who understand that trapping is not only barbaric and ineffective, but indiscriminate: Studies have been done that show between 5 and 18 non-target animals are caught (and most killed) for every “target” animal caught.

As people learn about the nature of trapping, they are moving toward humane and effective solutions when conflicts with wildlife occur. DEEP’s propaganda that trapping is “just another tool in the toolbox” is smoke and mirrors for the very seedy trapping industry. This language is used verbatim by other states’ agencies to sell trapping and hunting agendas that are increasingly unpalatable to the public.

Please call your RTM members at (203) 341-1110 and urge them to oppose the attempt to overturn Westport’s long-standing ban on trapping.

Susan C. Pike

Westport

To the Editor:

As a small animal house call veterinarian, I fully understand the concerns of pet owners regarding the recent rise in reported coyote attacks on dogs and cats I care deeply about the safety of my patients which is why I am involved in the effort to oppose the coyote trapping bill.

When we hear about an older dog being attacked and killed by a coyote, or a small dog or cat being carried off to it’s death, by a coyote, our first reaction is to want the predator to be trapped and killed so it can’t attack again. Unfortunately killing coyotes and other predators is not the answer to our “coyote problem”.

To start with, Westport is not a town suited for hunting and trapping, or predator control in the ways being proposed. Trapping and killing coyotes has been shown to be an ineffective method of coyote population control.

In fact, removing coyotes from a local population results in increased numbers of coyotes in the following years. Trapping puts nontarget animals, including household pets, at great risk. Animals caught in traps invite other predators to come prey on them. I is a vicious cycle of cruelty which residents need to understand and take seriously.

Whether or not the trapping bill is passed, residents of Westport need to understand that their pets will continue to be in danger until they face the reality of their suburban environment.

Dogs and cats should not be left outside alone, need to be contained with visible fences, walked on a leash, and strong lighting needs to be installed. Residents should organize neighborhood coyote hazing efforts, and bird feeders should be stocked with hull free seed, if at all. Garbage should be kept in predator proof containers.

Predators like coyotes, hawks, foxes, raccoons, and Fisher cats are here and they are not leaving. Let’s find humane, effective methods of keeping our children and pets safe.

Melissa Shapiro, DVM

Visiting Vet Service

Westport