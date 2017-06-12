Letter: Thanks From the Superintendent

Monday, June 12, 2017
To the Editor:
Education and the pursuit of learning have been my lifelong profession. Last Friday night, at the Westport Pops Concert, I had an epiphany that dramatized and clarified our educational mission in Westport.
In its aftermath, I am still processing the profound impact that event had on me and on the entire audience. Beyond the exquisite music performed, the evening sent powerful messages to our students.
They were told that their music is cherished, their hard work to perfect their talent is honored, and with such distinguished guest host, James Naughton and Lincoln Center’s Andrew Wilk as their guest conductor, they were told that they could be anything they wished to be. This evening under the stars taught each one of them that the stars are reachable.
Too few students in public education are afforded such extraordinary pathways to success. To everyone who contributed to this extraordinary evening, I extend the gratitude of the Westport Board of Education and our entire district.
Colleen Palmer
Westport Superintendent of Schools
