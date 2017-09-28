Letter: Thank You Westport Police

To the Editor:

I work a few hours per week at Sweet Frog here in town. Last Wednesday I locked the store up at 1:30 p.m. for the owner Jennifer to reopen around 2 p.m.

Leaving a note on the door stating this, customers became concerned when at 3:30 p.m. she still was not there. They started contacting the Police Department thinking something was terribly wrong.

Now our Police Department is very busy and could have just told these customers not to worry and she was probably just running late, but they didn’t do that. Instead they contacted her alarm company and asked them to page her.

When she did she was told to contact the Westport Police and let them know she was alright so they could reassure all her customers when they called in.

Thank you Westport Police for always having our backs in any situation. You are greatly appreciated.

Note: Jennifer was fine her son was sick:(

Pamela Betts Wirth

Westport