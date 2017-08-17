Letter: Summer Noise Makes Resident ‘Pray for Winter’

Wednesday, August 16, 2017
To the Editor:
The noise in my neighborhood between Long Lots and Cross Highway over the past few years has become unbearable. Being outside during the summer before 7 p.m. is pretty much a no-hoper, at least where I live.
It is either a chain saw, a huge tree shredder, the reverse alarm on a large truck, a leaf blower, a lawn mower or somebody getting their septic drained. It never seems to stop and has me eager to get out of town or praying for winter, which is weird.
Maybe we have just had some bad luck and it will change. Maybe it is not so bad in other parts of Westport. But it seems a helluva way to live, particularly given the price of living here.
I am curious if others have a similar experience and if there is anything that might be done.
Gerard MacDonell,
Westport
Comments
