Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Westport Restaurant Week runs from October 1st - 15th, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Thursday, September 28, 2017

Letter: ‘Pained’ by Missing Owl

To the Editor:

It pained me greatly today when I visited my husband’s grave in Willowbrook Cemetery to find his little cement owl, who sat on his tombstone, had been taken. How and why anyone would do such a thing s beyond me. It was not expensive, just a little “friend” to watch over him.

I am heartbroken at the loss. If whoever took it reads this and would like to put him back where he belongs, I would be very appreciative. 

What does this say about our society that nothing is sacred anymore.

Mimi Roth
Westport

       Share

Posted 09/28/17 at 06:41 PM  Permalink