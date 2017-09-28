Letter: ‘Pained’ by Missing Owl

To the Editor:

It pained me greatly today when I visited my husband’s grave in Willowbrook Cemetery to find his little cement owl, who sat on his tombstone, had been taken. How and why anyone would do such a thing s beyond me. It was not expensive, just a little “friend” to watch over him.

I am heartbroken at the loss. If whoever took it reads this and would like to put him back where he belongs, I would be very appreciative.

What does this say about our society that nothing is sacred anymore.

Mimi Roth

Westport