Letter: ‘Pained’ by Missing Owl

Thursday, September 28, 2017
To the Editor:
It pained me greatly today when I visited my husband’s grave in Willowbrook Cemetery to find his little cement owl, who sat on his tombstone, had been taken. How and why anyone would do such a thing s beyond me. It was not expensive, just a little “friend” to watch over him.
I am heartbroken at the loss. If whoever took it reads this and would like to put him back where he belongs, I would be very appreciative.
What does this say about our society that nothing is sacred anymore.
Mimi Roth
Westport
Posted 09/28/17 at 06:41 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Help Available for Medicare Open Enrollment
Previous entry: I-95 Crash Shuts Down Several Lanes of Roadway Southbound at Exit 18
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
BE YOUR BEST SELF
CONTACT US
to LEARN MORE
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Already too late.
Not too late.
@joshuawongcf
#JoshuaWong
#UmbrellaMovement
Adolfo's Umbrellas