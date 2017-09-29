Letter: Heart Lightened by Kindness of a Stranger

To the Editor:

Yesterday I was saddened by the loss of the cement owl that sat at my husband’s grave, and today I must report that my heart has been lightened by the kindness of a stranger (who is now a friend).

I received a call last night, right after I sent my letter to the editor at WestportNow, from a lovely lady who read my note and without hesitation, ordered an owl online to replace Stan’s little friend.

It was a gesture that renewed my faith in people when I thought it was lost, at a time when everyone seems to be completely self absorbed.

We, and I include myself, should never forget that good will ALWAYS outweigh the bad. I am so lucky to live in a town that has people that still care about their neighbors. Thank you Jena, for renewing that faith.

Mimi Roth

Westport