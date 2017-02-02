Legislative Update Breakfast Set

Thursday, February 02, 2017
The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, in association with the Connecticut Business and Industry Association, and the Wilton Chamber, on Tuesday will host a legislative update breakfast, entitled“How’re things in Hartford.”
It will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Westport Library’s McManus Room.
Six legislators from Westport, Weston and Wilton were invited, according to Matthew Mandell, executive director of the Westport Chamber, who will moderate the discussion.
The session, open to the public, will take place on the eve of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s budget address to the legislature on Wednesday.
Posted 02/02/17 at 02:00 PM
Comments
Next entry: Part 4 of a Series: As Cuts Get Ugly, Legislators Forfeit Power, Transparency
Previous entry: Winter Morning on the Saugatuck
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy