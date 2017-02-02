Legislative Update Breakfast Set

The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, in association with the Connecticut Business and Industry Association, and the Wilton Chamber, on Tuesday will host a legislative update breakfast, entitled“How’re things in Hartford.”

It will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Westport Library’s McManus Room.

Six legislators from Westport, Weston and Wilton were invited, according to Matthew Mandell, executive director of the Westport Chamber, who will moderate the discussion.

The session, open to the public, will take place on the eve of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s budget address to the legislature on Wednesday.