Learning the Colonial Way



The Westport Historical Society (WHS) today hosted Colonial Family Fun Day, a series of demonstrations and activities that emulate children’s lives in the 17th and 18th centuries. Pictured are WHS intern/volunteers Tristan St. Germain, 18, (2nd r), a Weston High School senior, and Robert Ciamei, 18, a Staples High School senior, demonstrating how flax was converted to yarn. Watching are members of the Saperstein family (l-r) of Westport: Sam 12, mom, Amy, Max, 10, and Myla, 8. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

