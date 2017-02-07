Learning From a Pro

Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Staples Players were treated today to a visit from special guest, actor Nancy Opel. A veteran singer and actress who has performed in 14 Broadway shows, Opel shared stories of her career and offered advice to the student actors. She originated the role of Ms. Pennywise in the Broadway run of “Urinetown,” which Staples Players will produce in March. Opel grew up in the Kansas communities of Prairie Village and Leawood, and graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School. She trained at Juilliard. Tickets to the Staples Players production will be available beginning March 4 at http://www.staplesplayers.com. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Photo by Jerry Long
Posted 02/07/17 at 04:53 PM
