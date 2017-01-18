Learning From a Master (and Staples Grad)



A select group of Staples HIgh School string players today enjoyed a master class with Igor Pikayzen, concert violinist and 2005 Staples graduate. The one-hour master class included a short performance by the guest musician, followed by three student musicians playing and being critiqued by Pikayzen. Pictured are Staples violinists Jack Whitten (l) and James Gikas. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

