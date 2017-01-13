Leading the Talk on the Plan



Tonight’s community workshop in the Town Hall auditorium on updating the 2007 Plan of Conservation and Development—required by state law every 10 years—was led by planner Glenn Chalder, president of Avon-based Planimetrics. He said there will be two additional such sessions for the public to speak out about the plan. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

