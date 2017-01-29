Lawrence N. Waterbury, 82

Lawrence N. Waterbury of Westport died Jan. 20 at home. He was 82.



Lawrence N. Waterbury: CPA. Contributed photo CPA.

Born in 1934 in Canton, Ohio, he received his undergraduate degree in business at Ohio State in 1956. He obtained his MBA from the University of Chicago in 1963.

He was a Certified Public Accountant and maintained a local practice in Westport since 1969. At the time of his death, he was still practicing and maintained over 60 active clients.

He was unusual in that he continued to file tax returns by hand. The New York Times once published an article about the experience of actually watching someone file your tax return while you sat answering questions and watching.

He and his wife Francine became Westport residents in 1965. Their six children, Lauren, Susan, Kevin, Karen, Craig, and Julie attended the Westport school system.

He served in the U.S. Air Force until 1958 flying jet aircraft. He became an accounting professor at Sacred Heart University for seven years, then a professor of accounting at Quinnipiac University for 30 years. Many CPA’s now practicing in the Westport area were once his students. His tutelage was participatory — not a “sage on the stage,” but a “guide on the side.”

He was frugal but extremely generous. Some time ago, he created an irrevocable trust whose sole purpose was to donate to worthy nonprofits. This trust will continue on indefinitely and whose current trustee is his son, Kevin.

He was not only devoted to his children, but to his grandchildren. He prepaid the cost of a college education for all of his grandchildren.

He resided at the old Saugatuck Elementary School since its conversion to cooperative apartments in 1995. He was active with the Y’s Men of Westport and the local bridge club where he was known for his wry sense of humor and frequent joke telling.

He is also survived by a brother in California, son in Colorado, three daughters in Florida and 14 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

A memorial service and reception will be held in the near future at a location to be announced. Please email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) should you wish further information.