Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Westport Rotary Club's Annual Lobster Fest will be held Saturday September 16, 2017
Westport Wash & Wax Annual Good Neighbor Day Car Wash to benefit Homes with Hope, Friday, September 1, 8 am to 6 pm, 791 PRE Westport
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Thursday, August 31, 2017

Last Sunset Before School Starts

WestportNow.com Image
Many lingered late at Compo Beach Wednesday night to watch the last sunset before school resumes in Westport today. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Lauren Siegert for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 08/31/17 at 12:15 AM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy

Previous entry: Thursday, August 31, 2017