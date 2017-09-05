Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Tuesday, September 05, 2017

Last Sail of the Season

A sailor gets in a last sail of the season late Monday as the Longshore Sailing School ended its rentals as of the close of business on Labor Day. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

