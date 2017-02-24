Friday, February 24, 2017
Westport Fire Chief Andrew Kingsbury attends to some paperwork on his last day on the job today. Chief since May 2011, Kingsbury announced his retirement in December. Assistant Chief Rob Yost will be sworn in later today to succeed him. Kingsbury, who joined the department in 1986, will take over as chief of the Nichols Fire Department in his hometown of Trumbull. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/24/17 at 02:33 PM
Comments
Next entry: Pinned With Love
Previous entry: Comings & Goings: Vespa Restaurant Shuttered
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net