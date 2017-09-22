Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Friday, September 22, 2017

Large Turnout for WHS Futuristic Exhibit

There was a large turnout tonight for a Westport Historical Society (WHS) reception marking the opening of “06880+50,” a futuristic exhibit based on area architects’ imaginings of the town 50 years from now. The exhibit runs through Dec. 31. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

