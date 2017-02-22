Large Turnout for Mike Connors Service

Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A large crowd today attended a memorial service at Saugatuck Congregational Church for Michael R. Connors of Stratford, longtime bartender at Westport’s Black Duck, former Syracuse University and Staples High School football player and Staples coach who died Feb. 15 at Bridgeport Hospital at age 58. (See WestportNow Feb. 19, 2017) Among tributes was this from one attendee: “Mike was the only guy I ever knew who could insult you and make it feel like a compliment.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
