Large Turnout for John Skinner Funeral



An overflow crowd today attended the funeral of Westporter John Skinner, former airline pilot and a founder of the Builders Beyond Borders charity, at the Southport Congregational Church. He died Jan. 13 at age 80. (See WestportNow Jan. 16, 2017) Said son Chris Skinner: “My father had a blue collar attitude and wore the white shirt of professionalism. He was a man’s man, a regular guy.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

