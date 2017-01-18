Large Turnout for John Skinner Funeral

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
An overflow crowd today attended the funeral of Westporter John Skinner, former airline pilot and a founder of the Builders Beyond Borders charity, at the Southport Congregational Church. He died Jan. 13 at age 80. (See WestportNow Jan. 16, 2017) Said son Chris Skinner: “My father had a blue collar attitude and wore the white shirt of professionalism. He was a man’s man, a regular guy.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 01/18/17 at 07:56 PM
Comments
Previous entry: New Expanded Commuter Lot Stairway Opens
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy