Large Turnout for Harold Levine Funeral

Monday, February 13, 2017
There was a large turnout today at Westport’s Temple Israel for the funeral of Westport arts patron and advertising executive Harold Levine, who died Feb 9 at 95. (See WestportNow Feb. 10, 2017) Son Jay Levine said of his father: “There were very few events my father enjoyed more than a party and none more than the ones at which he was honored … He was the consummate people person.” He added: “He gave me these guidelines in life — one-third life is family, one-third is business, one-third is community.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/13/17 at 01:11 PM
