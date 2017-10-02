Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Westport Restaurant Week runs from October 1st - 15th, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Sunday, October 01, 2017

Large Turnout for Concours d’Caffeine

WestportNow.com Image
There was a large turnout today for the Concours d’Caffeine motor car show on Railroad Place and adjacent parking lot. The event was a fundraiser for the Westport Police Benevolent Association Scholarship Foundation. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 10/01/17 at 10:52 AM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy

Next entry: A Car His Size

Previous entry: Special Memory