Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Westport Rotary Club's Annual Lobster Fest will be held Saturday September 16, 2017
Slice of Saugatuck Festival, Westport, CT September 9, 2-5pm
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Monday, September 04, 2017

Labor Day at Longshore

WestportNow.com Image
Among those gathered this Labor Day today at the Longshore pools on the last day of the season was Westport resident Mike Sheehan and son, Henry, 3. Sheehan, an attorney, said he and his family, formerly residents of Baltimore, moved to Westport in June as a result of a company transfer to its New York office. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 09/04/17 at 02:20 PM  Permalink