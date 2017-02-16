Kyle Navin Case Continued Once Again

Thursday, February 16, 2017
Kyle Navin, accused in 2015 of murdering his parents, owners of a Westport garbage hauling business, was back in Bridgeport Superior Court today. There had been expectations a plea deal might be in the offing, but Judge Robert Devlin again continued the case, this time until March 16. The judge did allow the return of a garbage truck seized as evidence to J&J Refuse after an attorney for the Navins’ estate said it was necessary for the business. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) News-12 Connecticut photo
Posted 02/16/17 at 06:14 PM
Comments
Next entry: Comings & Goings: Free People to Post Road East
Previous entry: Farmers Market to Launch Seed Exchange Program
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net