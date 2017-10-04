Kings Highway Students Mark Walk to School Day



Kings Highway Elementary School (KHS) students today joined schools around the world to celebrate International Walk to School Day. Organizers said the events raise awareness of the need to create safer routes for walking and bicycling and emphasize the importance of issues such as increasing physical activity among children, pedestrian safety, traffic congestion and concern for the environment. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

