Kicking Up Their Heels



Diana and George Kleros of Westport, frequent Levitt Pavilion attendees, kick up their heels tonight to the sounds of Gunsmoke at the Levitt. George is a retired Westport police officer and Diana is a retired Westport Town Hall employee. This was the last Levitt Friday night concert of the season, which closes out Sunday night with Beau Bolero. Saturday night’s headliner is Otis and the Hurricanes. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) J.C. Martin for WestportNow.com

