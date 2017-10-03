Kicking Off Westport Restaurant Week



Among the 26 eateries participating in Westport’s annual Restaurant Week (actually two weeks) is The ‘Port, 2A Post Road West in the former National Hall building adjacent to the Saugatuck River. Dining there for lunch today were (l-r) State Sens. Tony Hwang and Toni Boucher, State Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, and Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Mandell. They were welcomed by The ‘Port owner Sal Augeri (standing). (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

