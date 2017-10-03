Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Westport Restaurant Week runs from October 1st - 15th, 2017
Gather 'Round the Table Luncheon & Cocktail Party to benefit Project Return
Monday, October 02, 2017

Kicking Off Westport Restaurant Week

Among the 26 eateries participating in Westport’s annual Restaurant Week (actually two weeks) is The ‘Port, 2A Post Road West in the former National Hall building adjacent to the Saugatuck River. Dining there for lunch today were (l-r) State Sens. Tony Hwang and Toni Boucher, State Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, and Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Mandell. They were welcomed by The ‘Port owner Sal Augeri (standing). (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

