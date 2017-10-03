Kicking Off Westport Restaurant Week

Monday, October 02, 2017
Among the 26 eateries participating in Westport’s annual Restaurant Week (actually two weeks) is The ‘Port, 2A Post Road West in the former National Hall building adjacent to the Saugatuck River. Dining there for lunch today were (l-r) State Sens. Tony Hwang and Toni Boucher, State Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, and Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Mandell. They were welcomed by The ‘Port owner Sal Augeri (standing). (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 10/02/17 at 01:18 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Murphy Calls Fellow Lawmakers ‘Cowards’ on Gun Control After Las Vegas Shooting
Previous entry: WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 16 Old Orchard Road
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
BE YOUR BEST SELF
CONTACT US
to LEARN MORE
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Already too late.
Not too late.
@joshuawongcf
#JoshuaWong
#UmbrellaMovement
Adolfo's Umbrellas