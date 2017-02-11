Kenneth H. Lanouette Jr., 91

Kenneth H. Lanouette Jr. of Westport died Jan. 23. He was, 91.



Kenneth H. Lanouette Jr.: Navy vet. Contributed photo Kenneth H. Lanouette Jr.: Navy vet.

He was raised in North. Hollywood, California and attended the University of Southern California in the Naval officer training program during World War II, graduating with a degree in engineering.

He also served in the Korean conflict, remaining in the Reserves until he retired as a lieutenant commander in 1985. He and his wife Midge settled in Westport where they raised their family.

As a leading member of the Unitarian Church of Westport, he was instrumental in the development and construction of the architecturally noted church building, as well as growing the congregation. He loved singing in the church choirs and with his various Barbershop Quartets.

In 1969, he formed his own consulting firm, Industrial Pollution Control. Then, in 1983, he co-founded Carbtrol Corporation, a manufacturer of carbon filtration systems for water and air, which he led until the end of his life.



Ken Lanouette at his 90th birthday party. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Westport Unitarian Church photo

Ken Lanouette at his 90th birthday party. (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

He was predeceased by his wife Midge (Jane Smith) Lanouette and his sister Lanny Lasky and her husband Burt. He is survived by his daughter, Caron and her husband, Peter Delloro; grandsons, Carter and Derick Delloro; his daughter Jennine and her partner Ed DeRosis; and his sister, Doree Epstein.

A memorial celebration will be Sunday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. at the Unitarian Church, 10 Lyons Plains Road.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bridgeport Outreach Programs of the Unitarian Church of Westport and the Carver Foundation of Norwalk.