Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Karla A. Roof, 57

Karla A. Roof of Westport died Feb. 16 at home. She was 57.

Born May 13, 1959 in Rochester, New York, she was the daughter of the late John and Janice Stevens and has been a resident of Westport for the past 20 years.

She was a 1981 graduate of Cornell University and a member and former treasurer of A Better Chance of Westport (ABC). She was also active in the Westport PTA and in local golf and tennis leagues.

Her interests included gardening, landscaping, interior design, and exercising. She enjoyed going on ski trips with her family and close friends. She spent most of her time as a devoted, loving mother to her children. Her wisdom and strength will continue to guide them.

Survivors include one daughter, Kenzie, and two sons, Jack and Charlie, all from Westport. She also has one sister, Debbie Harris, of Shelburne, Vermont, and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Friday, Feb. 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m in Branson Hall at Christ & Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 75 Church Lane. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours have been omitted.

Memorial contributions in memory of Karla Roof may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA), 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001, or by going to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America online (https://www.alzfdn.org/).

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.hardingfuneral.com. The Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East, is assisting the family with the arrangements. 

