Justin Paul Caught Up in Colossal Oscar Error

Monday, February 27, 2017
Shortly after winning an Oscar tonight for Best Original Score for “City of Stars” in “La La Land,” Westport’s Justin Paul (2nd r) made his way to the Academy Awards stage to collect a Best Picture Oscar for “La La Land.” But moments later, actor Warren Beatty announced he had made a mistake—that Best Picture was actually won by “Moonlight.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo from ABC-TV
Posted 02/27/17 at 12:29 AM
Comments
Previous entry: Monday, February 27, 2017
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net