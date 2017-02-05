Jumping for Air

Saturday, February 04, 2017
Despite the brisk wind and chilly temperatures, Angela Whitney of Norwalk brought her dog Tucker to Compo Beach late today for some playtime. An avid and enthusiastic ball fetcher, the 6-year-old Parson’s Russell achieved some impressive air time as he leapt for the ball. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Lynn U. MIller for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/04/17 at 06:20 PM
